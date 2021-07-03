1 min read.Updated: 03 Jul 2021, 07:58 AM ISTAnand Murali
Here are some free offline alternative productivity suites that you can use to create or edit your next document, spreadsheet or presentation
Don't have access to the Microsoft Office suite? or Google Drive not working well offline? Worry not; here are some free offline alternative productivity suites that you can use to create or edit your next document, spreadsheet or presentation.
Originally a product by Sun Microsystems, OpenOffice has been around for over 20 years and is today maintained by The Apache Software Foundation. The office suite has a word processor application for your text documents, a spreadsheet tool for your data tables, and a slide and presentation application. The suite also offers additional tools to create Math equations using a graphical user interface and another front-end application to manage databases.
LibreOffice
An offshoot of the OpenOffice project, which The Document Foundation maintains, LibreOffice comprises a complete suite of applications for editing all types of documents. The suite includes Writer - a word processing and desktop publishing application, Calc - a spreadsheet creator and editor application, Impress - an application to create and edit slides for presentations, along with a few other productivity tools.
FreeOffice
With a look and feel similar to Microsoft's Office suite, FreeOffice is a free productivity suite developed by SoftMaker. It consists of TextMaker - for creating text documents, PlanMaker - for creating and editing spreadsheets, and Presentations - for creating and editing slides. The suite also offers an application called FreePDF to create and edit PDF documents, but only for Windows systems.