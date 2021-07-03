Don't have access to the Microsoft Office suite? or Google Drive not working well offline? Worry not; here are some free offline alternative productivity suites that you can use to create or edit your next document, spreadsheet or presentation.

Apache OpenOffice

Originally a product by Sun Microsystems, OpenOffice has been around for over 20 years and is today maintained by The Apache Software Foundation. The office suite has a word processor application for your text documents, a spreadsheet tool for your data tables, and a slide and presentation application. The suite also offers additional tools to create Math equations using a graphical user interface and another front-end application to manage databases.

LibreOffice

An offshoot of the OpenOffice project, which The Document Foundation maintains, LibreOffice comprises a complete suite of applications for editing all types of documents. The suite includes Writer - a word processing and desktop publishing application, Calc - a spreadsheet creator and editor application, Impress - an application to create and edit slides for presentations, along with a few other productivity tools.

FreeOffice

With a look and feel similar to Microsoft's Office suite, FreeOffice is a free productivity suite developed by SoftMaker. It consists of TextMaker - for creating text documents, PlanMaker - for creating and editing spreadsheets, and Presentations - for creating and editing slides. The suite also offers an application called FreePDF to create and edit PDF documents, but only for Windows systems.

Gnumeric

Gnumeric is not a complete office suite but a free and open-source application for creating and editing spreadsheet documents.

