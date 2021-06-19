Twitter is among India's top social media platforms, with everyone from your friends, employers, and government departments using Twitter as a medium to communicate. Being on Twitter often subjects you to unwanted online abuse, trolls, and even miscreants trying to take over your account.

Here are the settings you must know to secure your Twitter account and stay private while using the platform;

#1 Login Security

You can enable these two features in your Twitter account to secure it from anybody trying to break in; Two-factor authentication (2FA) and 'Additional password protection'.

Enabling 2FA will require you to enter a second password or code to log in to your account. You can receive this code via an SMS or an authenticator app like Google Authenticator. Enabling the 'Additional password protection' will require you to enter a second code sent to your registered phone number or email address to reset your password.

You can find both these settings under the 'Security and account access' menu in your account settings.

#2 Protect your Tweets

If you are someone who likes to keep your Tweets private away from the public eye and just to your followers, protecting your Tweets is your best option.

Once enabled, your Tweets become Private and will be only visible to your followers. Also, you will receive a request from any new user trying to follow your account, which you will have the option to approve or deny.

To enable this option, first, open your account settings and then navigate to the 'Privacy and safety' menu. Now, go to the 'Audience and tagging' option, and you will be able to enable the option to protect your Tweets. Do note that enabling this option will also restrict your interaction with someone who does not follow you and your followers' ability to retweet your Tweets.

#3 Control your DMs

Direct messages or DM is Twitter's way of sending private messages between two people. Keeping a check on who can send you private messages is a good way to stay private on the platform.

To do this, once in your account settings, navigate to the 'Privacy and saftey' menu, and then select the 'Direct Messages' settings. Here, you will have an option to open your DMs to everyone, filter out potential spam messages from your DMs, and control read receipts for your DMs.

#4 Check your Discoverability

Twitter allows you to control who can find you on the platform and how they can find you. You can modify these to control your discoverability on the social media platform.

To adjust these options, once in your account settings menu, navigate to the 'Privacy and safety setting. Now, select the 'Discoverability and contacts' options to change your settings. Here, you can either allow users to discover you by your email address or phone number linked to your Twitter account. Do note that these two settings are disabled by default, but your account will pop up to users who have your contact information when enabled.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.