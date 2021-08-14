Child safety features built to withstand snooping, says Apple

“If and only if you meet a threshold of something on the order of 30 known child pornographic images matching, only then does Apple know anything about your account and know anything about those images, and at that point, only knows about those images, not about any of your other images," Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview yesterday. “This isn’t doing some analysis for; did you have a picture of your child in the bathtub? Or, for that matter, did you have a picture of some pornography of any other sort? This is literally only matching on the exact fingerprints of specific known child pornographic images," he added.