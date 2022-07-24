China bets big on basic chips in self-sufficiency push5 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 07:14 PM IST
Chip makers boost production of mature semiconductors now in high demand, which could add to their global influence
China is leading the world in building new chip factories, a step toward achieving more self-sufficiency in semiconductors that could eventually make some buyers reliant on China for many of the basic chips now in short supply.