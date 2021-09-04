China builds miniature helicopter for surveillance missions on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity made its inaugural flight from the Persevearance rover in April. The mini helicopter managed to rise about 3 metres (10 feet) above the surface. It became humankind's first successful deployment of a powered aircraft in a world other than Earth. According to NASA, Ingenuity has made more than 10 outings since April, covering an overall distance of more than 2 km (1.2 miles) with a total flight time of around 20 minutes.