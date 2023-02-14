China emerges as unofficial player in TikTok talks
ByteDance is under pressure from the US to silo—or divest—TikTok’s American operations, but the company also has to navigate Beijing’s druthers
SINGAPORE : As TikTok pushes for an agreement with U.S. officials over its operations, an unofficial force at the negotiating table is the Chinese government.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×