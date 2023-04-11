China Lays Out Strict Rules for ChatGPT-Like AI Tools

China Lays Out Strict Rules for ChatGPT-Like AI Tools4 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:10 PM IST
- Proposals come as Alibaba, Huawei, other Chinese companies rush to offer AI-powered services
SINGAPORE: China's top internet regulator proposed rules Tuesday to control artificial-intelligence tools similar to ChatGPT, putting it at the forefront of efforts by governments worldwide to tame the new technology amid concerns over the challenges it poses.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×