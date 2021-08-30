China limits children's online gaming to three hours a week

Premium Gamers are required to use their ID cards when registering to play online, to ensure minors don't lie about their age

2 min read . 06:37 PM IST

AFP

Gamers under 18 will only be allowed to play online between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Xinhua said, in what it described as a bid to curb addiction in the gaming-crazy nation