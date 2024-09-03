China needs more factory robots. Can it build its own?
Summary
- Local production of industrial robots is rising, but Japanese and European makers still have a role.
The abundance of cheap labor was once a reason why seemingly everything is made in China. But with rising wages and an aging population, industrial robots are increasingly common on the country’s factory floors. Now, China wants to produce those robots, too.
