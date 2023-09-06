China orders government officials to not use iPhones at work: Report

China orders government officials to not use iPhones at work: Report1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 02:25 PM IST
China has ordered all central government employees to stop using Apple's iPhone and other foreign devices for official business, the Wall Street Journal reports. The new policy is an attempt by China to reduce its reliance on foreign technology and limit the flow of sensitive information out of the country.