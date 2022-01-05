Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  China plans tighter controls over mobile app providers

China plans tighter controls over mobile app providers

The revisions to mobile app regulations, which first went into effect in 2016, also put more focus on cybersecurity measures, personal data privacy, and call for stricter protection for minors within apps
1 min read . 05:15 PM IST Yifan Wang, The Wall Street Journal

The proposals follow from several new internet-related laws passed by China in 2021

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

China has unveiled proposals that will require some mobile-app operators to undergo security reviews and strengthen protection for minors, the latest step by Beijing to boost scrutiny of the country’s massive internet sector.

China has unveiled proposals that will require some mobile-app operators to undergo security reviews and strengthen protection for minors, the latest step by Beijing to boost scrutiny of the country’s massive internet sector.

China’s top internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, on Wednesday proposed a wide range of revisions to its regulation of mobile apps, including requiring operators of news apps to obtain licenses to publish news and undergo security reviews before launching any new features or technologies that could influence public opinion or mobilize society.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

China’s top internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, on Wednesday proposed a wide range of revisions to its regulation of mobile apps, including requiring operators of news apps to obtain licenses to publish news and undergo security reviews before launching any new features or technologies that could influence public opinion or mobilize society.

The revisions to mobile app regulations, which first went into effect in 2016, also put more focus on cybersecurity measures, personal data privacy, and call for stricter protection for minors within apps.

The proposals follow from several new internet-related laws passed by China in 2021, including the Personal Information Protection Law, one of the world’s strictest data-privacy laws, said Xu Xinming, a lawyer at China Intellectual Property Lawyers Network.

Some analysts said the move likely didn’t come as a total surprise after Beijing on Tuesday unveiled new rules requiring some digital-platform operators to undergo cybersecurity reviews before listing overseas, among other measures. In August, officials also floated new guidelines for data collection by app makers.

“Personally, I am neutral on this rule and expect the cybersecurity regulatory landscape to remain strict in the near term," said Chun Sung Oong, an internet analyst at brokerage UOB Kay Hian.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!