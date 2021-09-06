China sets weekday ban on kids’ videogame play. Should you do that, too?

Many parents—myself included—have used videogames as an incentive to get kids to complete their homework. The problem with doing that, I’ve learned, is that kids often rush through their homework to get to their gaming consoles faster. Just the other day I asked my sixth-grader for a peek at his math worksheet, only to discover that he hadn’t answered several problems. He said he didn’t know how to solve them. But instead of asking my husband or me for help, he just left them blank and went on to videogames.