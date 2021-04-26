China starts probe into Meituan as Internet-industry crackdown widens
- Investigation of delivery giant for suspected monopolistic practices
China is investigating delivery giant Meituan over suspected antitrust practices, the latest move by Beijing to tighten its grip on the country’s increasingly powerful tech industry.
China’s top market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation, on Monday said it had launched a probe into Hong Kong-listed Meituan for suspected monopolistic behaviors, including the practice of so-called “er xuan yi," or “choose one over two." The practice prevents merchants from selling their goods on multiple platforms.
