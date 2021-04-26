China starts probe into Meituan as Internet-industry crackdown widens

China’s top market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation, on Monday said it had launched a probe into Hong Kong-listed Meituan for suspected monopolistic behaviors, including the practice of so-called “er xuan yi," or “choose one over two." The practice prevents merchants from selling their goods on multiple platforms.

