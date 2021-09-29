China to set up rules for algorithm governance

Seen as the secret sauce of many Chinese tech companies, algorithms power customized recommendations on e-commerce and social media platforms, including Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao and ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin. They also support a wide range of gig-economy businesses from food delivery to ride-hailing services. Beijing started restricting the export of such algorithm technologies last year when ByteDance was in talks to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations.