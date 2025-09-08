China unveils plan to accelerate integration of AI with energy sector

Beijing, China on Monday unveiled a new plan to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence with the energy sector to achieve breakthroughs in key technologies such as data, computing power and algorithms.

The plan was announced even as the new data shows the numbers of AI firms in the country surged to 5000 from 1400 in the past five years.

Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, released the new data at the World Smart Industry Expo in Chongqing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The date reveals the rapid growth of the AI sector in China which also enabled the country to make rapid strides in e-vehicles.

The plan emphasizes breakthroughs in key technologies such as data, computing power and algorithms, outlining measures to optimize data-sharing mechanisms, establish a deeply integrated mechanism for coordinating computing power and electricity, and drive deeper integration of AI and software in the energy sector

The plan, jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration, sets targets for 2027 to basically establish an innovation system for AI-energy integration and achieve notable breakthroughs in AI-enabled technologies in the energy sector.

China has set up over 40,000 smart factories, 11 national pilot zones for AI innovation and application, as well as 17 national demonstration zones for intelligent connected vehicle testing, the data reveals.

Also China has launched a 60-billion-yuan national AI industry investment fund to set up rules on AI ethics, China-BRICS centre for AI development and cooperation, and over 240 standards for core AI technologies.

By 2030, China aims for its AI applications in the energy sector to reach a world-leading level overall, with a more advanced mechanism for coordinating computing power and electricity supply, the plan said.

