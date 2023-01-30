China’s Baidu developing Its own ChatGPT, joining latest global AI race

China’s Baidu developing Its own ChatGPT, joining latest global AI race3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:11 PM IST
Baidu is developing an AI-powered chatbot similar to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT and plans to integrate it into its main search engine in March, people familiar with the matter said
China’s Baidu Inc. has thrust itself into a global race to commercialize the next-generation of artificial-intelligence technologies like ChatGPT that could bring major transformations to the internet.
