Home / Technology / News /  China’s Baidu developing Its own ChatGPT, joining latest global AI race
Back

China’s Baidu developing Its own ChatGPT, joining latest global AI race

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:11 PM IST Karen Hao, The Wall Street Journal
Baidu’s plans come as competition heats up between Washington and Beijing to bolster their respective countries’ leadership in strategic emerging technologies (AFP)Premium
Baidu’s plans come as competition heats up between Washington and Beijing to bolster their respective countries’ leadership in strategic emerging technologies (AFP)

Baidu is developing an AI-powered chatbot similar to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT and plans to integrate it into its main search engine in March, people familiar with the matter said

China’s Baidu Inc. has thrust itself into a global race to commercialize the next-generation of artificial-intelligence technologies like ChatGPT that could bring major transformations to the internet.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout