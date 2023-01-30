China’s Baidu developing Its own ChatGPT, joining latest global AI race

Baidu is now using Ernie as the foundation for its chatbot, and is training it on both Chinese- and English-language sources inside and outside China’s firewall, some of the people said. In the past, Baidu has trained Ernie using sources that include Wikipedia, BookCorpus, Reddit and Baidu’s ecosystem of products—such as Baidu Baike and Baidu News—according to its open-source research papers.

