China's cloud computing sector sees massive AI model price cuts by Alibaba and Baidu: Here's why
Alibaba and Baidu drastically cut prices on their large-language models, intensifying China's cloud computing price war. Alibaba's reductions reached 97 percent, and Baidu made its models free for businesses, pressuring profit margins and sparking competition among cloud providers.
Alibaba and Baidu, two of China's leading tech companies, dramatically reduced prices on Tuesday for their large-language models (LLMs) used in generative AI products, intensifying the ongoing price competition in the country's cloud computing sector.