China’s covid restrictions may cost 6 Million iPhone Pro models to Apple2 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 01:54 PM IST
According to the latest report, the situation remains fluid at the plant and the estimate of lost production could change.
China's Zhengzhou complex is popularly known as the iPhone city of the country. The campus has been wracked by lockdowns and worker unrest for weeks after Covid infections left Foxconn and the local government struggling to contain the outbreak. According to a Bloomberg report citing person familiar with assembly operations, the turmoil could result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year.