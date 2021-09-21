China’s crackdown on its tech industry is India’s gain, says Venture Investor

March Capital has a long track record of backing Indian startups and it plans to increase such investments, he said. The coronavirus has changed consumer behaviour in India, a boon for companies handling e-commerce and digital transactions. The firm has more than $1 billion in assets under management, including a $450 million fund that closed early this year. Last month, March had two exits in India that represented nearly $6 billion in combined deal value: Online payments service BillDesk was acquired for $4.7 billion, just days after CarTrade Tech Ltd. had its IPO. Mandal leads March’s investments in areas such as blockchain, network infrastructure and software as a service, or SaaS. More than two dozen India-born SaaS startups have moved to the U.S. to successfully win global customers and garner hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, he said.

