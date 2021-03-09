China’s Microsoft hack, Russia’s solar winds attack threaten to overwhelm US

For months before they were caught in December, Russian state hackers used altered SolarWinds software to spy on at least nine US government agencies and hundreds of companies. China’s hack has already claimed 60,000 victims globally, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, though some estimates have put the number of Exchange servers that could be vulnerable to infection at close to 300,000 worldwide.“I can’t think of an equivalent breach," Alex Stamos, a cybersecurity consultant and the former head of security at Facebook Inc., said of the Chinese attack. “It’s a combination of the kind of mass-exploitation you often see with unpatched home routers, but instead of crypto-miners who are having no impact, these attackers are able to get all an organization’s email."