Chinese app ban may push investments in Indian social content platforms

BENGALURU: India’s ban on Chinese apps has caused investors to look at home-grown social content platforms for investments, as these startups look to fill the gap of their Chinese competitors.

This week, India’s TikTok alternative, MitronTV raised ₹2 crore in seed funding from venture capital firm 3one4 Capital and LetsVenture. Social platform ShareChat, which competes with China's banned app Helo, is looking to raise $100 million, as a part of its next funding round and is in advanced level talks with existing investors, individuals aware of the discussion said.

Indian investors believe that this move does open a window of opportunity for home-grown social content apps, and there is still uncertainty on whether the ban is temporary or permanent in nature.

“There is surely a window of opportunity for entrepreneurs already in the space who are fundamentally fulfilling something they are passionate about. However it remains to be seen if this window of opportunity is going to be a long-term one as policies could change and the established goliaths could be back," said Sanjay Swamy, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners.

“The space vacated by TikTok will see a scramble for accessing market share. Large ones like Youtube, Instagram and Indian startups will see this accrual to themselves. This will bring advertising revenues to them as well in greater amounts which will no doubt raise the valuations," said Anup Jain, Managing Partner at Orios Venture Partners, an early stage venture capital fund.

Though market sentiment may be working in favour of Indian social content apps, investors are quick to highlight challenges around technology, product talent and capital investments which are required to scale these social platforms.

“Back in 2018, Indian VCs did make investments in Indian social content platforms, but were soon to realise that product skills and the capital requirements needed to scale these platforms can be a big challenge […] some of them ended up burning their hands in the process," said Anand Lunia, founding partner, India Quotient, which has invested in social content platforms including ShareChat, Frnd and Kukufm.

According to Lunia, social content platforms are hard to build owing to product innovation around Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning and the talent pool which is needed for scaling these platforms.

Investors also believe that social content plays constantly require large investments to scale, which India’s domestic entities may be unwilling to invest in.

“When it comes to the product, Indian social apps weren’t so technologically advanced to compete with Chinese platforms. Post the ban, there might be one or two Indian outliers which may emerge, but Indian apps will need to look at a serious innovation," said Bhavik Hathi, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal (India), a management consultancy.

Indian social platforms also lack global content which will take them time to build, and haven’t been able to consolidate the user base on their platform, according to Hathi.

“Unfortunately, the Indian government allows foreign companies to come and steamroll Indian startups. We saw this with Amazon and now ByteDance. There has to be some kind of support given to Indian startups, and put some cap and scrutiny on competition. The ban on Chinese apps is a security issue at present, if it were for an economic reason to support Indian companies, there would have been a much positive investor outlook," said an investor, who didn’t want to be named.

The ban, which was announced by the Indian government on Tuesday night, caused several Indian social content plays to come to the fore, with most registering increased downloads and an upswing in time spent on their apps.

Social video app MitronTV claimed that its daily traffic jumped up by 11 times, while ShareChat claimed to have registered over 15 million downloads since the ban was announced.

Other apps, including Indian short video sharing platform Chingari as well as Cam Scanner replacement Kaagaz Scanner, also saw a significant rise in downloads.

