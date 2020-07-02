Chinese app companies to try representation before legal recourse

MUMBAI : Chinese app companies are contemplating to formally represent their concerns before the Indian government before taking any legal recourse after the Centre banned 59 such apps citing privacy and security concerns.

A number of the currently banned Chinese app companies like ByteDance, UC Web, Moonton and Weibo among others feel that writ petitions to the government are their last resort, if ban is not lifted after representations, two people familiar with the matter said.

"First they want to clarify the data security concerns to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity). Some representations have already been made. Writ will be the last resort if nothing else works" said the first of the two people cited above.

A panel under Meity is currently hearing the representations.

"The basic two questions being raised by Meity are firstly requirement of sharing user data with Chinese government. How many times such request were raised and how many times were they complied with. Second lack of physical presence in India," he added.

Legislation in China requires companies originating in China to share user data, collected from across the world if requested by Chinese government or intelligence agencies.

The Indian banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including top social media platforms such as TikTok, Helo and WeChat, to counter the threat posed by these applications to the country’s “sovereignty and security," on 29 June.

“So far, everyone has received a simple intimation from the government that it will inform the banned apps about their grounds (for the ban) and concerns shortly and then give them an opportunity to appear an clarify the issue," the second person of the two people quoted above.

The procedure would be that the government will issue a showcause notice with charges and grounds basis which they took the decision to ban the app. The concerned app will then have the opportunity to submit their arguments and hearing will be granted. Basis the hearing, the government will pass the final order on whether the respective apps will remain banned. If anyone is not happy with the government’s order, then an appeal can be made to the government and High Court, as required, he added.

The government said the applications are engaged in activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order." The ban has been imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, it said. The govt also cited complaints about data on Indian users being transferred abroad without authorisation.

In fact, the statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said it had received complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers outside India.

