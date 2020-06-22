NEW DELHI : The crescendo to boycott Chinese apps and goods has reached its zenith after the face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian troops dead. Not only that, Indian Intelligence agencies have red-flagged over 50 China-linked mobile apps over concerns related to safety and privacy of millions of Indian users.

The list prepared by the Indian Intel agencies have names like TikTok, Helo, UC News, UC browser, Xender, Club Factory, Wonder camera and Selfie City, among others.

Here are some alternatives to the listed Chinese apps.

ShareChat for Tiktok

ShareChat is an Indian video creation app similar to short-video making app Tiktok. The app allows users to communicate and interact with other users on the platform.

ShareChat currently serves more than 60 million monthly active users in 15 different Indian languages. Most of its active users hail from tier-2 and tier-3 cities (like TikTok), with the majority of them relying on 2G networks.

Fortnite for PUBG Mobile*

If you love gaming, Fortnite is a solid alternative to PUBG Mobile. While PUBG PC has been developed by PUBG Corporation, a Korean company, the mobile version of the game has been developed by China-based Tencent.

The closest alternative to the game is Fortnite which has been developed by Epic Games, an American game developer (Tencent has a 40 per cent stake in Epic Games).

Google Files for Shareit

Chinese app Shareit is a popular offline file sharing app available on the Play Store with over one billion downloads. It is developed in China and is full of annoying ads.

However, one can switch to Files by Google for similar usage. Files by Google is a multi-purpose app ready to share anything ranging from apps, videos, images, audio, and more without the internet.

JioBrowser for UC Browser

JioBrowser is a web browser developed by mobile Internet company Jio which helps surf the Internet faster as never before, respects the users privacy and it is a lightweight web browser. It can easily replace China-based UC Browser.

Selfie Camera to BeautyPlus

Indian Selfie Camera is a 'make in India' alternative to BeautyPlus. It can make your selfie and photo more beautiful with filters as well as effects.

Adobe Scan for CamScanner

CamScanner is a document scanning app developed by INTSIG, a Chinese company based in Shanghai. Meanwhile, Adobe Scan offers better features to CamScanner and has been developed by Mountain View, California-based company.

*This app is not in the list of adverse apps red-flagged by Indian security agencies.

