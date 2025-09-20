Chinese authorities increase scrutiny on social media platforms Kuaishou and Weibo: Here's what happened

China’s internet regulator has announced disciplinary measures against popular social media platforms Kuaishou Technology and Weibo, citing repeated lapses in content oversight.

China targets Kuaishou and Weibo over content oversight The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) revealed on Saturday that its Beijing branch will summon company representatives, issue formal warnings, and require corrective action within a set period.

According to the regulator, both platforms failed to uphold their fundamental responsibility for managing online content. The CAC highlighted the frequent appearance of problematic posts on trending lists, particularly those promoting celebrity gossip and trivial personal updates, as a key concern.

The move reflects ongoing scrutiny from Chinese authorities over social media content, as the government steps up efforts to ensure that online platforms comply with regulatory standards and social responsibility requirements.

iPhone 17 faces early scratching concerns in China Meanwhile, in separate news, Apple’s recently released iPhone 17 series has sparked early controversy in China, as users shared images showing scratched screens just hours after the devices went on sale.

Shoppers in Hong Kong and Shanghai reported noticeable scuffs on the deep blue iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, with some also spotting marks on the black iPhone Air. The company had promoted the range as having a more robust finish, marking a return to an aluminium frame after several years. Yet, images circulating on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Friday suggested that the new coating may be less resilient than claimed.

By the afternoon, a related hashtag had attracted more than 40 million views, making it one of the most discussed topics on the platform that day. Apple has yet to respond to the reports.

The complaints echo past issues with Apple’s flagship devices. The glossy black iPhone 7 drew criticism for scratching easily, the iPhone 6 became infamous for bending under pressure, and the iPhone 4 faced signal problems depending on how it was held.

