Chinese e-commerce platforms like Pinduoduo from PDD Holdings and Taobao from Alibaba are providing significant price reductions on Apple's newest iPhone 15 series, with certain models being sold for up to 900 yuan ($123) less than the original retail price, reported Reuters.

According to analysts, the iPhone 15 is experiencing weaker sales in China compared to its predecessor. Counterpoint Research reported a 4.5 percent decline in iPhone 15 sales in China during the initial 17 days following its market release when compared to the iPhone 14.

Reportedly, Apple occasionally permits partner vendors to provide discounts in order to stimulate demand in China. However, Chinese e-commerce platforms are engaged in a fierce competition centered around offering value for money, especially with consumers becoming more budget-conscious in light of a slowing economy. This focus on discounting remains a central strategy as the annual Singles Day shopping festival approaches, adds the report from the agency.

Pinduoduo is making the 128 GB edition of the iPhone 15 Plus available for 6,098 yuan, representing a 900 yuan discount from Apple's original retail price of 6,999 yuan, as per Reuters' findings.

Additionally, the 512 GB iPhone 15 Pro Max, originally priced at 11,999 yuan in Apple's store, can be acquired for 10,698 yuan on Alibaba's Taobao e-commerce platform.

The discounts on the iPhone 15 offered by the e-commerce platforms were initially disclosed by The Economic Observer weekly newspaper on Monday.

Meanwhile, Tim Cook recently made a surprise visit to Luxshare’s Apple Watch factory near Shanghai and praised the assembler’s work in making Apple’s most advanced products. In a video posted on social media, Cook smiled and nodded as he spoke to Wang, Luxshare’s chairwoman, and viewed solar panels powering the factory.

At a time when Apple is generally trying to depend less on China, the company is relying more on one Chinese firm whose skill at assembling the tech giant’s products has proven too valuable to dismiss.

