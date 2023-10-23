Chinese e-commerce platforms slash prices on iPhone 15 Series as sales lag behind iPhone 14: Report
iPhone 15 sales decline in China compared to its predecessor. Reportedly, Apple occasionally permits partner vendors to provide discounts in order to stimulate demand in China.
Chinese e-commerce platforms like Pinduoduo from PDD Holdings and Taobao from Alibaba are providing significant price reductions on Apple's newest iPhone 15 series, with certain models being sold for up to 900 yuan ($123) less than the original retail price, reported Reuters.