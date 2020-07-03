Tencent Holdings which is China 's biggest video game company is looking to expand its presence overseas. The company has launched a new studio based in California, US this week.

The studio is called LightSpeed LA and it will be led by former Rockstar Games veteran Steve Martin. Tencent has built the new studio to focus on the development and publishing of AAA titles, Tencent Games' LightSpeed and Quantum Studios said in a statement to Reuters.

"We're ushering in a new era of game culture by combining world-class development with a stress-free work environment," Martin said in the statement.

According to the Chinese company, they are building studios across the globe to create content with original intellectual property which has a global appeal.

The new California-based studio has been hiring talent from Rockstar Games, Sony VASG, Respawn Entertainment, 2K Games, and Insomniac.

The launch also fits the Tencent Holding’s latest move in a strategy to derive half its games revenue from overseas, a category that accounted for about 23% of its fourth-quarter online game sales.

Another popular name in the industry, Scott Warner, the lead designer of Halo 4 has been appointed as the head of TiMi Studios which has impressive titles under its belt such as Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Riot Games is also owned by Tencent which has titles like League of Legends, and has majority control of Clash of Clans maker Supercell.

