Chinese hackers targeted millions of Indians with shopping scams: Report

India has been frequently targeted by Chinese and North Korean threat actors. Following the border dispute with China in May- June, such attacks have risen. In June, cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma had warned several government agencies, media houses, pharma companies, telecom operators and a large tyre company of a possible cyberattack by Gothic Panda and Stone Panda, two well-known hacking groups with direct affiliation to the China's PLA (People’s Liberation Army).