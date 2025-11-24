Chinese humanoid robot sets Guinness World Record after walking over 100 km, says it needs ‘new pair of shoes’

A Chinese robot has found its way into the Guinness World Records after it completed a three-day, 100-kilometre trek, making it the longest ever reported distance travelled by a humanoid machine.

As per the Guinness website, the Agibot covered 106.286 km in Shanghai between 10 and 13 November to earn the record for the ‘longest journey walked by a humanoid robot’.

“The AgiBot A2 robot was optimized between April and May 2025 to avoid falling during hundreds of hours of continuous operation. On 17 August, the robot successfully completed a 24-hour fully autonomous walk in high temperatures nearing 40°C, broadcast live online. This GWR challenge walking over 100 km undoubtedly marks a significant breakthrough for the AgiBot A2 robot,” the Guinness World Records website noted.

The humanoid robot set off from the city of Suzhou on the evening of 10 November and travelled across highways and city streets during the almost three-day journey before arriving at the waterfront Bund area on 13 November in Shanghai.

What is Agibot A2? The Agibot A2 is a 5.74-foot-tall humanoid robot weighing around 55 kg and equipped with AI-powered sensing capabilities that allow it to process text, audio and visual information, as per a report by AFP.

The A2 unit used for the challenge was a standard, mass-produced commercial model without any customised modifications and identical to the robots delivered to clients, according to the Global Times. The company confirmed to the publication that A2 was equipped with dual GPS modules, built-in lidar and infrared depth cameras for the walk to give it the sensing capabilities needed to navigate changing light conditions and complex urban environments.

Reportedly, the A2 robot also briefly interacted with reporters after completing the 100-km trek, calling the journey a “memorable experience” in its “machine life” and joking that it might now “need a new pair of shoes”.

The company says walking is only one of the robot’s abilities. It is also capable of multilingual interaction, facial recognition and memory, autonomous guiding and delivery tasks.

"Walking from Suzhou to Shanghai is difficult for many people to do in one go, yet the robot completed it," the company said in a statement to the Global Times.