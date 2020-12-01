Chinese smartphone brands impress with after sales services: Survey

Contrary to the general perception that after sales service is still the Achilles Heel for most smartphone brands, 80% people participating in a survey by Counterpoint Research said they were satisfied with the after-sales service experience of their smartphone brands.

In addition, the survey found that Indians spend ₹2,400 on an average on servicing of out-of-warranty smartphones. Most of the service issues were related to charging, software and display.

The findings of the survey are based on interviews of over 1,000 users based in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Noida and Ahmedabad who had their phone repaired at an authorised service centre. However, the survey doesn’t include users from two major cities, New Delhi and Mumbai.

According to the survey, Chinese brands impressed overall with their after sales service. Oppo, with 93% satisfaction rate (percentage of users who rated the experience as very good or excellent), led the pack with Vivo (85%) and Xiaomi (81%) right behind them. Samsung’s after sales experience was rated very good by 81% respondents.

Oppo also had the fastest after-sales service turnaround time (waiting and turnaround) followed by Realme. Around 73% of Oppo users and 72% Realme users got their smartphone back on the same day.

Quality of after-sales service is known to impact users’ purchase decision for new smartphone. Due to the Covid-19, after-sales service processes across bands have been impacted. During lockdown in April, many users were stuck with broken down phones.

“Under these circumstances, leading brands have taken initiatives to digitize the service delivery process, reduce wait times and maintain contactless delivery. As a result, two-thirds of the respondents received their smartphones within a day," Pavel Naiya, senior analyst, Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.

Many of the brands had repair parts handy or managed to source them in less than 3 days.

“About half of the users said that the parts required for the service were available at the service center. In case of parts brought from outside, more than eight out of ten users said these were received within three days," added Naiya.

Xiaomi was rated highest for "explaining the problem and its solution"and was ahead of rivals in ‘knowledge and soft skills’ of its customer support executives. Xiaomi was also liked by users for having a dependable online support provided by its online community of users who volunteered to resolve many of the software related queries, saving many a visit to the service centers.

Post covid-19, all brands took measures to make their service centers safe for users and almost all service center executives wore masks. Samsung handled contactless submission and collection of smartphones better than rivals. Hand gloves and face shields were more common at Vivo and Samsung’s service centers, the survey found.

