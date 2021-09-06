Chinese tech giant JD.com founder Richard Liu to step back from daily business

When JD.com reported earnings last month, Mr. Xu said the company had suffered from anticompetitive practices by its rivals and could benefit from the tougher line by authorities. Its shares are down about 9% this year, less than the declines of many other Chinese internet companies. Shares in JD Health International Inc., the company’s telemedicine subsidiary, have lost nearly half their value amid concerns the crackdown could expand to that industry.

