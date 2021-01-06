Chingari partners with Dekko to introduce infotainment on its platform

Indian application Chingari has entered a collaboration with short video news app Dekko to introduce infotainment to its users. With this partnership, the short video-sharing platform aims at introducing a more accessible, sharable, and credible news video content.

According to a statement released by Chingari, this tie-up is designed to specifically serve the Hindi speaking consumers across the globe. This new partnership will help Chingari boost the content accessibility in various genres including politics, business, entertainment, international, technology, and lifestyle for the news consumers of Dekko. The partnership with Dekko will give Chingari access to global breaking and trending news.

"We are delighted that Chingari users will now have an access to the latest news and happening across the world from Dekko. Our aim is to provide a seamless experience to our millions of users to keep themselves updated with the events occurring around the world along with creating and watching interesting content," said Sumit Ghosh, Co -Founder and CEO of Chingari

Adding to this Deepak, COO & Cofounder, “We are glad to have Dekko as an official news partner with us. This partnership will change how users are going to views the news nowadays. As Over period of time, on the go news consumption has been evolved."

"We are very excited to partner with Chingari which is continuously striving to build India's strongest and most entertaining short video platform. With this partnership, we aim to fill the gap for high quality, credible short video news in the industry and reach millions of users," said Co-founder and CEO of Dekko

Dekko is an early-stage start-up which is focussed to deliver trending news summarised in just 30 seconds for the Non-English-speaking audience.

The company aims to simplify news & information for the Indian audience by providing a summary of important and interesting news across genres such as Politics, Business, Entertainment, National, International updates, and more.

