Chingari partners with NH Studioz to launch new ‘Multiplex’ service

Indian short-videos sharing platform , Chingari announced collaboration with content house NH Studioz to distribute Indian cinema around the globe. With this new collaboration , Chingari also announced the launch of movies. These movies will be launched on October 11, 2020, as a tribute to Amitabh Bacchan. The platform will be screening his blockbuster movies.

The new pact with NH Studioz is in line with Chingari’s efforts to collaborate with multiple entertainment platforms to offer more modes of entertainment on its social media app. NH Studioz has a library of 1400 titles. Chingari Multiplex will screen a free pack of Amitabh Bacchan’s hits like ‘Hum’, ‘Shaan’, ‘Lal Badshah’, ‘Sarkar’, ‘Kohram’ and many more.

Chingari was launched in Google Play Store in November 2018. The platform shot to fame after the Indian government banned popular Chinese applications which included TikTok, a short video sharing platfor. The push for Indian companies help platforms like Chingari to garner millions of downloads. According to the company, the app has garnered over 30Million users in India as of Sept 2020.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari, also narrated his views on the deal. He said, “The partnership with NH Studioz is crucial for Chingari, taking us closer to the users and making us more user-friendly, not just in terms of technology or content creation but also understanding their interest levels. Majority of the population in India is still hooked on to watching movies and enjoys revisiting the old classics. We feel that if we make an improvement or additions to the product it will have an impact on millions of users. This will also enhance our associations with the users and create a strong bond with our users."

Speaking on this association, Mr. Shreyans Hirawat, Director NH Studioz said, “We at NH Studioz have the largest content house with a vast library of films which range from features produced in 1930s to 2017s with more than 1400 titles. The partnership with Chingari will help reach out to a wider audiences and also provides us an opportunity to showcase our library. The idea of NH Studioz is to generate a bank which will give audiences an opportunity to watch any and every Bollywood film ever made."

