Chingari partners with NH Studioz to launch new ‘Multiplex’ service

Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari, also narrated his views on the deal. He said, “The partnership with NH Studioz is crucial for Chingari, taking us closer to the users and making us more user-friendly, not just in terms of technology or content creation but also understanding their interest levels. Majority of the population in India is still hooked on to watching movies and enjoys revisiting the old classics. We feel that if we make an improvement or additions to the product it will have an impact on millions of users. This will also enhance our associations with the users and create a strong bond with our users."