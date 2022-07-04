Chip boom loses steam on slowing PC sales, crypto rout

Nvidia said it is dialing back hiring as the chip maker braces for slowdowns in two of its key areas, crypto mining and videogames. The company’s chips are used for the heavy-duty computational work required to mine new cryptocurrency tokens, and they are prized by videogamers who bought its graphics cards during a pandemic-era surge in home-based entertainment. Both areas are weakening, and Nvidia’s stock fell 48% in the first half of the year.