Chip makers expect demand slowdown to expand beyond pcs, smartphones

More immediately, though, the chip industry is trying to gauge how far-reaching the current downturn may be. One area of strength for chip companies’ financial results in the past weeks has been demand for server chips, but even that area is flashing warning signals. Nvidia said its data center business was hit by supply-chain disruptions. Intel late last month cut its full-year sales outlook after its PC and server-chip divisions stumbled, and Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya said there were “pockets of weakness" in demand from corporate buyers and Chinese cloud-computing customers.