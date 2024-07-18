Funding, market framework for deep-tech startups in two months
Summary
- Advanced semiconductors, high-tech manufacturing, space, defence technologies, specialized artificial intelligence applications and quantum computing may count as deeptechs eligible for state aid
New Delhi: Startups exploring space, crafting high-end chips and developing defence technologies may get long-term loans at low or nil interest rates from a ₹1 trillion government fund to support companies in promising segments struggling for capital.