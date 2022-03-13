Chip makers stockpiled key materials ahead of Russian invasion of Ukraine

There is enough neon at chip makers’ facilities and within the gas supply chain to last the industry roughly six months, Mr. Thirsk of Linx Consulting estimates. After that, prices are likely to skyrocket, analysts say, much the way they did around the time Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, sending a commodity that had been trading at 25 cents a liter to $5 a liter on the spot market. Consumers of the gas with thinner profit margins—lasers used in eye surgery, for example—might be frozen out before a potential shortage spills into the more-lucrative semiconductor industry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}