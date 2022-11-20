Chip outlook depends on tech giants not cutting too deeply4 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 05:40 PM IST
Cost reductions at Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft could weaken capital spending that fuels major chip purchases
Cost reductions at Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft could weaken capital spending that fuels major chip purchases
In what has been a confusing week for the chip industry, one thing is clear: its near-term fate may be in the hands of the same tech giants who are under a lot of pressure to slash their own costs.