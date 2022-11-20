Home / Technology / News /  Chip outlook depends on tech giants not cutting too deeply

In what has been a confusing week for the chip industry, one thing is clear: its near-term fate may be in the hands of the same tech giants who are under a lot of pressure to slash their own costs.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout