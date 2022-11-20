Chip outlook depends on tech giants not cutting too deeply

But the overall data center market depends in large part on the continued willingness of the biggest tech companies to keep shelling out many billions a year in capital expenditures. And that is far from certain given that they are all now working to bring down their own costs. Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Thursday that the company is planning cuts for next year; about 10,000 employees of the company’s corporate operations are expected to be affected. Microsoft has initiated a smaller number of layoffs and is taking further actions to cut spending. Google parent Alphabet has signaled plans to watch its spending and has been targeted by an activist investor this week seeking substantial job cuts at the search giant. The three run the largest public cloud services, and have spent a combined $120.6 billion in capex over the past four quarters.