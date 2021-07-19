Chip shortage reaches smartphone makers

In March, China’s Xiaomi Corp. unveiled its latest flagship device in India called the Redmi Note 10, at a price of roughly $161. But as of this month, the phone retails at $174, about 8% higher than the original price. Xiaomi also launched the Mi 11 Ultra in India in April, but sales were delayed and it was only earlier this month that the phone became available for purchase.

