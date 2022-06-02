Chip shortages might finally ease. For Asia, that’s a mixed bag

East Asia, where most tech suppliers are based, will feel the pain acutely. Recent lockdowns in Shanghai and other Chinese cities have disrupted both supply and demand for neighboring economies like South Korea and Taiwan. Korea’s exports picked up in May, but partly that’s because there were fewer working days in that month last year. Adjusting for that, daily export growth would have decelerated further from April, especially for major exports like semiconductors and flat panel displays, according to Morgan Stanley. The reopening of Shanghai may give a short-term boost, but weakness in China’s consumption will persist as long as it sticks with some iteration of its zero-Covid policy. Any significant change in that is unlikely until early 2023 at the soonest.

