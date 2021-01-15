Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Chips are in hot demand—and that’s a problem
A Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. signage

Chips are in hot demand—and that’s a problem

6 min read . 11:02 PM IST Asa Fitch , Elizabeth Koh , The Wall Street Journal

Surging appetite for 5G smartphones, rebounding car sales squeeze semiconductor makers

Semiconductor companies are asking their customers for patience as the industry works through a sharp increase in demand from makers of everything from cars to consumer electronics.

The chip shortage has caused prices to rise for certain semiconductors, delays in filling orders and auto makers to idle factories. If the problems persist, consumers may see delays in getting new cars and some electronic devices, and possibly higher prices.

