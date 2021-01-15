Chips are in hot demand—and that’s a problem

Chips are in hot demand—and that’s a problem6 min read . 11:02 PM IST
Surging appetite for 5G smartphones, rebounding car sales squeeze semiconductor makers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Surging appetite for 5G smartphones, rebounding car sales squeeze semiconductor makers
Semiconductor companies are asking their customers for patience as the industry works through a sharp increase in demand from makers of everything from cars to consumer electronics.
The chip shortage has caused prices to rise for certain semiconductors, delays in filling orders and auto makers to idle factories. If the problems persist, consumers may see delays in getting new cars and some electronic devices, and possibly higher prices.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.