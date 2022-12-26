Chips need more bad news

But in what is a typical pattern for the cyclical industry, stocks turned down well before the actual numbers did. By the end of June, the SOX was down 35% for the year, while global semiconductor sales for the first six months were showing a 23% gain over the same period in 2021, according to data from the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics trade group. Chip stocks turned down early because experienced investors well understood that the shortages sparked early in the pandemic wouldn’t last, and would in fact drive up inventories that would sooner or later spark a slowdown in sales.