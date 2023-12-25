Christmas 2023: Know how to send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram

Christmas is a festive season that brings joy and togetherness, marked by the exchange of warm wishes and expressions of love. In recent years, the tradition of sending Christmas stickers on WhatsApp and Instagram has gained popularity as a delightful way to enhance digital communication during this festive time.

These stickers, adorned with festive themes and cheerful designs, serve as expressive and fun additions to messages, capturing the spirit of Christmas in a visually engaging manner.

Whether it's Santa Claus, reindeer, snowflakes, or Christmas trees, these stickers convey a sense of celebration and playfulness, creating a virtual atmosphere of holiday cheer.

To send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Start by downloading Christmas sticker packs from the Play Store.

2. Once downloaded, open the app, look for sticker packs marked with an 'Add' symbol, and click to integrate them into WhatsApp.

3. After integration, access the stickers within WhatsApp by opening a chat, selecting the emoji icon, and switching to the right-most tab, where the new Christmas sticker collection will be available.

Christmas customs include feasting on festive foods, singing carols, exchanging gifts, and decorating Christmas trees. The well-known image of Santa Claus represents the essence of generosity and compassion.

For Instagram, follow these steps:

1. Open the app and go to the Direct Messages section.

2. In the chat window with the intended recipient, find the sticker icon near the text input area.

3. Click on the icon to reveal a sticker search bar, input 'Christmas' to discover holiday-themed stickers, and select any desired sticker to automatically send it to the recipient.

It is a time when people come together, embracing the spirit of love and giving, to share the joy with friends and family. Homes are adorned with sparkling Christmas trees, twinkling lights, and festive wreaths, creating a magical ambience.

Christmas celebrated on December 25, is a religious observance commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. While the Bible does not specify the exact date of Jesus' birth, the decision to mark it on December 25 was made by early Christians, aligning with existing pagan winter solstice celebrations.

