Christmas 2024 tech gift ideas: iPhone 15 Plus, OnePlus Watch 2 and more

As we say goodbye to 2024, there is a sense of joy and special moments in the air. With Christmas just around the corner, the festive spirit and warmth of the holiday season surround us. One cherished tradition that adds to the celebrations is exchanging Christmas gifts. If you are still hunting for last-minute gift ideas, look no further. Here is a tech gift guide to help you out.

iPhone 15 Plus Although the iPhone 15 Plus has been around for over a year, it remains a top choice for those wanting to experience iOS, enjoy long-lasting battery life, and capture stunning photos. On Flipkart, the 128GB model is priced at ₹63,999, which is a significant drop from its original MRP of ₹79,900, thanks to a price reduction following the launch of the iPhone 16. You can make the deal even better by taking advantage of bank discounts and exchange offers. A card offer provides an additional ₹1,000 off, and the exchange bonus adds ₹3,000, bringing the final price down to ₹60,000.

OnePlus Watch 2 The OnePlus Watch 2 offers a mix of performance, durability, and value. It runs on Wear OS 4 and is powered by the Snapdragon W5 chipset, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for smooth operation. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display provides clear visuals, and the battery offers 100 hours in Smart Mode or up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode. The VOOC fast charging allows for 24 hours of use with just a 10-minute charge. Constructed with a stainless steel chassis, sapphire crystal cover, and 5ATM + IP68 water resistance, it is designed for everyday use and outdoor activities. It is currently available for ₹19,999 on Amazon, down from its original price of ₹27,999.

Sony WF-C510 Earbuds This Christmas, consider the Sony WF-C510 Earbuds for your audio needs. These earbuds feature the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for enhanced sound quality and come with an IPX4 water resistance rating. With up to 20 hours of battery life when paired with the charging case, they provide extended listening time. Additionally, Fast Pair and multipoint connectivity offer convenient features for seamless use. It is currently selling at ₹4489 on Amazon.

iQOO Z7 5G The iQOO Z7 5G offers good performance and design. It is equipped with the Dimensity 920 chipset and 44W fast charging for efficient use. Priced at ₹17,999, it could be a suitable choice for users looking for a reliable device for everyday use.