Home / Technology / News /  Christmas day gifts: Deals of the day in Amazon

Christmas day gifts: Deals of the day in Amazon

1 min read . 07:55 PM ISTLivemint
Amazon

  • It offers discounts on a range of products like smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds and more

As the year is ending and e-commerce giant Amazon is here with some great discounts on products for the day  like smartwatch, TWS earbuds and more. It offers discounts on a range of products like smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds and more. Here are some of the best deals of the day.

boAt Newly Launched Wave Electra

The boAt smartwatch come at a discounted price of 1,799 instead of 7,999. It features a a 1.81 inch HD Display with a smart calling with BT calling chip,20. It also has built-In Watch faces, 100 + Sports Modes, in-built games and other features. Interested customers can avail a 10 per cent off on using AU Small Finance Bank Credit Card up to 1500.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite come at a discounted price of 29,999 instead of 35,999. It features a 10.4 inch display screen and comes with a S-Pen. It has 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, with Atmos Sound. Interested customers can avail 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card.

truke Fit 1+ Bluetooth 5.1 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

The truke Fit 1+ Bluetooth 5.1 Truly wireless in ear earbuds come at a discounted price of 899 instead of 2,799. Interested customers can avail a 10 per cent off on using AU Small Finance Bank Credit Card. It features dedicated gaming mode along with 48hrs of playtime and touch control

