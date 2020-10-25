Chrome OS dark mode spotted with sleek-looking interface

Dark mode has easily become one of the most favourite features in all popular operating systems . While MacOS has been providing the option to switch to dark mode since the launch of Mojave, Windows rolled out the feature on its operating system a few months ago. Now it seems the feature will finally make it to Chrome OS as well.

A report by Android Police claims that the operating system is testing the new feature and is working on applying the dark mode theme across the operating system. The publisher spotted the changes in the Chrome OS Canary Channel. One year after the feature was first spotted, the feature is finally making its way to Chrome OS.

As expected, dark mode will change the look of the operating system dramatically. The Chrome OS uses an almost black background when the dark mode is enabled. However, the new feature is still being tested and the dark theme has not been optimized completely in a few sections of the operating system.

Currently, the dark mode is in early stages of development and it might take time for the company to execute the changes in the stable version of the operating system. The report suggests that the feature is not compatible with most Android applications that form the base of the operating system.

Dark mode helps reduce eye strain for users spending long hours on their systems, especially in dim-lit situations. Since Android was one of the first platforms to adopt dark mode, we can expect Chrome OS applications to receive dark mode optimizations soon

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via