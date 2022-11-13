Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Chromebook users may soon be able to save and send screen recordings as GIFs

2 min read . 04:52 PM ISTLivemint
Screen recording on ChromeOS are currently saved in WebM format

  • According to a report by 9to5Google, ChromeOS team is experimenting to add support for GIFs recordings aimed to make it easier to share their screen recordings with others.

Google may soon allow ChromeOS users to save and send screen recordings as GIFs to other users. According to a report by 9to5Google, the upcoming change is spotted in a newly posted code change. It shows that the ChromeOS team is experimenting to add support for GIFs recordings. The feature, needless to say, will make it easier for ChromeOS users to share their screen recordings with others.

Currently, ChromeOS allows users to record their screen. In fact, they can choose whether to record the entire Chromebook screen or a single window. They can also manually-select a portion of the screen that they wish to record.

These recordings are saved on the user’s chromebook in the WebM format which is comparatively new format. And there are not many apps that support these files, making it difficult for the user to share screen recordings with others.

As per the report, Google’s upcoming feature will bring the “ability to record the screen into an animated GIF image from the native screen capture tool". Compared to WebM format, GIFs has been there for a while and are easier to share.

However, the feature is currently under development. It is likely that the feature may come with some tweaks at the time of rollout or the company may drop it completely. Thus, the information must be consumed with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Google has released the ChromeOS 107 update. With the new update, Google is looking to make presentations as convenient and simple as possible by providing developers with proper tools. For one, video conferencing tools can now offer a single button to select a tab that you want to share with your team and switch right to it, without requiring an extra click from you. ChromeOS 107 also comes with HEVC hardware decoding. It is is available on all platforms that offer hardware decoding, like Android 5 and higher, macOS 11 and higher and select devices on ChromeOS and Windows. In addition, it brings login passkeys to replace passwords.

