Chromebook users may soon be able to save and send screen recordings as GIFs

Google may soon allow ChromeOS users to save and send screen recordings as GIFs to other users. According to a report by 9to5Google, the upcoming change is spotted in a newly posted code change. It shows that the ChromeOS team is experimenting to add support for GIFs recordings. The feature, needless to say, will make it easier for ChromeOS users to share their screen recordings with others.
Currently, ChromeOS allows users to record their screen. In fact, they can choose whether to record the entire Chromebook screen or a single window. They can also manually-select a portion of the screen that they wish to record.
These recordings are saved on the user’s chromebook in the WebM format which is comparatively new format. And there are not many apps that support these files, making it difficult for the user to share screen recordings with others.
As per the report, Google’s upcoming feature will bring the “ability to record the screen into an animated GIF image from the native screen capture tool". Compared to WebM format, GIFs has been there for a while and are easier to share.
However, the feature is currently under development. It is likely that the feature may come with some tweaks at the time of rollout or the company may drop it completely. Thus, the information must be consumed with a pinch of salt.