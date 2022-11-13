Chromebook users may soon be able to save and send screen recordings as GIFs

Meanwhile, Google has released the ChromeOS 107 update. With the new update, Google is looking to make presentations as convenient and simple as possible by providing developers with proper tools. For one, video conferencing tools can now offer a single button to select a tab that you want to share with your team and switch right to it, without requiring an extra click from you. ChromeOS 107 also comes with HEVC hardware decoding. It is is available on all platforms that offer hardware decoding, like Android 5 and higher, macOS 11 and higher and select devices on ChromeOS and Windows. In addition, it brings login passkeys to replace passwords.

