It is a regular working Tuesday in 2025. Rahul boards his customary fast train from Virar to Bandra. Rushing in while the train is still arriving at the station, he settles for the nearest corner seat. In a practised motion, he switches his backpack from the back to the front, pulls out his Oculus Megaview360 and slips it over his eyes. For the next 30 minutes, he watches the next episode of The Stranger Gangs of Mirzapur—a VR series about a human-alien mafia war. Several times during that half-hour journey, his elbows and shoulders bump into his neighbour’s as he turns and twists his body, looking around in the VR experience. The neighbour, a first-year medical student, doesn’t care about the bumping as he too is watching his own VR experience—a revision class about how the vascular system interacts with the body’s muscular system.